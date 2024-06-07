Numbers of note going into the Stanley Cup Final between Florida and Edmonton

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton has already played 100 games this season, while Florida has played 99. And that means a record for season longevity is in play for both teams. Edmonton’s record for games played in a season is 106, set during its run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2005-06. The Oilers would tie that figure if this series goes six games; they’d break it if it goes the full seven games. Florida played 104 games in its run to the final in the 1995-96 season. A five-game Cup final this year would tie that mark for the Panthers; they’d set a new club record if this series goes six or seven games.

