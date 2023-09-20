Number of unbeatens in the SEC already is down to five with league play beginning

The number of unbeaten teams in the mighty SEC already is down to five with conference play beginning, and that number could be down to two by the end of the weekend. Missouri plays fellow unbeaten Memphis while Mississippi is an underdog heading to Alabama and Auburn an underdog visiting Texas A&M. Top-ranked Georgia is still in the club despite a scare last week against South Carolina, which had the Bulldogs in an early 14-3 hole before losing 24-14. The other SEC team off to a 3-0 start is Kentucky, which has yet to play anyone of significance and faces Vanderbilt before back-to-back games against Georgia and Florida.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.