Nullified 3-pointer by James, shot clock malfunction make for lengthy ending to Warriors-Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Kerr has been part of plenty of exciting finishes between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday night, the teams played a game that simply wouldn’t finish. The final 2 minutes, 7 seconds of the Warriors’ 128-121 victory over the Lakers took about 22 minutes to play, bogged down due to a pair of lengthy replay reviews — one that overturned an apparent 3-pointer by LeBron James — and then a malfunctioning shot clock. Fans booed during the lengthy break before the PA announcer counted down the clock at key intervals.

