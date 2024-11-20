Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missing third consecutive game for personal reasons

By CLAY BAILEY The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, is fouled by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell as he goes up for a shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was declared out Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the third straight game he missed for personal reasons. The 7-foot three-time and reigning Most Valuable Player leads the Nuggets in points (29.7), rebounds (13.7) and assists (11.7). Denver has lost the two previous games — against New Orleans and to Memphis on Sunday — that Jokic did not appear.

