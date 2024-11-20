Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missing third consecutive game for personal reasons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was declared out Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the third straight game he missed for personal reasons. The 7-foot three-time and reigning Most Valuable Player leads the Nuggets in points (29.7), rebounds (13.7) and assists (11.7). Denver has lost the two previous games — against New Orleans and to Memphis on Sunday — that Jokic did not appear.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.