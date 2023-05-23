Nuggets shaking off team history, staking claim for first NBA title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Denver Nuggets played with disruption on their minds in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Everybody on that tight-knit bench Monday night seemed to know their team had never reached the NBA Finals, had never swept a playoff opponent and had never beaten the Los Angeles Lakers in a postseason series. After Nikola Jokic conjured his latest triple-double playoff masterpiece and Gordon blocked LeBron James’ shot at the buzzer, the Nuggets had torn up their franchise’s history with a clinching 113-111 victory. This often-overlooked franchise will be favored to win its first championship when the Nuggets get back on the court in nine days.

