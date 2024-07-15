Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II undergoes surgery to repair right Achilles tendon

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II underwent surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon after suffering the injury in an NBA Summer League game. The Nuggets announced Monday that Holmes’ surgery was performed by Dr. Kenneth Hunt at UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Denver. There’s no timetable for Holmes’ return. The forward out of Dayton had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the Nuggets’ 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday. Holmes was selected at No. 22 by Phoenix with his draft rights acquired by Denver.

