Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, coach Michael Malone ejected in first half of game against Pistons

By DAVE HOGG The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots over the defense of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver’s game at Detroit on Monday night. Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half.

