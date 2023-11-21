Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, coach Michael Malone ejected in first half of game against Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver’s game at Detroit on Monday night. Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half.

