Nuggets’ Murray joins Jokic in protocols, out against Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Jamal Murray has joined Denver star Nikola Jokic in the health and safety protocols and is out for Friday night’s game at the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic will miss his second consecutive game since entering the protocols. Aaron Gordon also will be out a second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. The Nuggets are playing the first of consecutive games in Dallas. Mavericks star Luka Doncic returns after missing a loss to lowly Houston for rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

