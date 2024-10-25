Nuggets honor Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo with video tribute, 55-second round of applause

DENVER (AP) — There was a video tribute celebrating his big accomplishments on and off the court. Then, the Denver Nuggets fans stood and applauded for 55 seconds — his number. The late Dikembe Mutombo was remembered by the franchise in the first quarter of the season opener Thursday night against Oklahoma City. The Denver players and coaches showed their respect, too, by wearing T-shirts emblazoned with an image of the iconic finger wag. Mutombo, the basketball Hall of Famer known for his enormous smile and heart, unmistakable voice and, of course, that finger wag, died last month of brain cancer. He was 58.

