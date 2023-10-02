Nuggets gear up for title defense, guard against complacency as NBA scenery changes with big trades

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets can see a path toward repeating as NBA champions. The Nuggets believe one of their biggest hurdles is guarding against complacency after winning the franchise’s first title by beating Miami. The NBA landscape has changed, too, after some recent deals involving big names. The Nuggets are hoping that point guard Jamal Murray can take another step and become an All-Star. They’re also counting on Jokic to be his usual triple-double self. He was the Finals MVP. The team will try to make up for the departure of Bruce Brown after the veteran leader left through free agency.

