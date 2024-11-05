Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon expected to miss multiple weeks with right calf strain, AP sources say

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon is expected to miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf, two people familiar with the injury told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the extent of the injury hasn’t been announced. Gordon left Monday’s win over Toronto in the first quarter and didn’t return. His absence is a blow for a team that’s been without guard Jamal Murray (concussion protocol) for the last two games. Gordon is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds this season while playing 30 minutes a night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.