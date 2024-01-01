Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon back at practice after dog bite, hopes to play Monday against Hornets

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon rejoined the team for practice Sunday, one week after he was bitten by his 4-year-old Rottweiler. Gordon has 21 stitches across his right shooting hand and face. Gordon says he was bitten while he was roughhousing with his dog, which has been in the care of family members because of the demands of the NBA schedule.

