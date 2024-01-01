Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon back at practice after dog bite, hopes to play Monday against Hornets

By The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is called for an offensive foul while driving over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on the way to the rim in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon rejoined the team for practice Sunday, one week after he was bitten by his 4-year-old Rottweiler. Gordon has 21 stitches across his right shooting hand and face. Gordon says he was bitten while he was roughhousing with his dog, which has been in the care of family members because of the demands of the NBA schedule.

