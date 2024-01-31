Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ruled out for game at Oklahoma City due to lower back pain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have ruled out two-time NBA MVP center Nikola Jokic for their game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night due to lower back pain. It will be the second game Jokic has missed this season. He also was sidelined on Nov. 27 with a lower back ailment in a game the Nuggets won over the Clippers in Los Angeles. Jokic is coming off a game against Milwaukee in which he recorded his 119th career regular season triple-double. He finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists. Denver is 1-2 against the Thunder this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.