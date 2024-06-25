Nugent-Hopkins plays in Stanley Cup Final Game 7, 13 years to the day since the Oilers drafted him

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers selected Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with the first pick in the draft on June 24, 2011. Exactly 13 years to the day later, the organization’s most tenured player was on the ice for the Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers to take away his chance to reach a new high in a career that has included plenty of dark days. Edmonton missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons before eventually building a contender around Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.