Nugent-Hopkins plays for the Stanley Cup 13 years to the day since being drafted by the Oilers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers selected Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with the first pick in the draft on June 24, 2011. Exactly 13 years to the day later, the organization’s most tenured player will play in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final with the chance to put a winning touch on a career in which he has been associated with the the good and bad of the Oilers. They missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons before eventually building a contender around Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.