Ntoh, Speight combine for 7 TDs and Monmouth routs Bryant 55-17

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Sone Ntoh ran for four touchdowns, TJ Speight scored three times and Monmouth routed Bryant 55-17. Monmouth celebrated homecoming with 328 yards rushing and 584 yards of total offense. The Hawks had 34 first downs. Speight, a wide receiver, had a 64-yard run for a score and Ntoh had two short touchdown runs all in the first quarter to lead Monmouth to a 27-10 halftime lead. The Hawks had 316 yards of total offense in the first half. Speight caught two short touchdown passes, the second a 10-yarder from Frankie Scavino was the first TD pass of Savino’s career and it gave the Hawks a 55-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

