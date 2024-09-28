Ntoh runs for 5 TDs, Monmouth returns 2 kickoffs for scores in 63-21 win over Fordham

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Sona Ntoh ran for five touchdowns and Makhi Green and TJ Speight returned kickoffs for touchdowns as Monmouth overwhelmed Fordham 63-21. Green set the tone by taking the opening kickoff 100 yards but the Rams responded with a 13-play, 72-yard drive, tying the game on Julies Loughridge’s 9-yard run. But there was no stopping the Hawks, who scored on seven-straight drives. Loughridge scored on an 8-yard run, cutting it to 35-14 in the second quarter but Speight responded with a 79-yard kickoff return. Ntoh had 15 carries for 136 yards and Rodney Nelson 13 for 128 with a touchdown. Loughridge had 97 yards rushing for the Rams.

