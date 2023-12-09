Nto scores 11th goal of the season and Notre Dame beats Oregon State to reach College Cup final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Eno Nto scored his 11th goal of the season, Bryan Dowd recorded his 11th shutout of the season and No. 2 Notre Dame beat unranked and shorthanded Oregon State 1-0 to reach the College Cup championship game for the first time since 2013. Notre Dame (13-2-6), which has lost once since September, will play Clemson in the national championship game on Monday. The Irish, making their third College Cup appearance, lost to eventual national champion Clemson in 2021, and won their only title over Maryland in 2013. Oregon State (11-6-5), in its first College Cup, was without head coach Greg Dalby and starting midfielder Javier Armas for violation of NCAA rules. Nto entered as a substitute in the 30th minute and scored in the 51st

