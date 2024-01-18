Nsue nets hat trick as Equatorial Guinea beats Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Emilio Nsue has scored a hat trick and Equatorial Guinea has taken a giant step toward the knockout stage of the Africa Cup with a 4-2 win over of Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial Guinea moved into first place in Group A with four points from two games before home nation Ivory Coast played Nigeria later. Abidjan was bustling with excited Ivory Coast fans long before kickoff, many wearing the home team’s distinctive orange jersey, blowing their horns, and waving the country’s orange, white and green flags. Ghana and Egypt were playing later in Group B with the pressure on both teams after failing to win their opening games.

