Nowell’s TD on blocked punt sparks TCU to 41-6 romp over Nicholls

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Blake Nowell returned a blocked punt 24 yards for a touchdown, Chandler Morris threw for 263 yards with two TDs and TCU beat FCS team Nicholls 41-6. Morris also ran for a score, converting a third-and-12 with a 32-yard touchdown. He was 26-of-30 passing. The 1-1 Frogs never trailed a week after losing to Colorado at home as a three-touchdown favorite. The first score came when Trent Battle blocked the punt to end Nicholls’ opening possession of the game and took it into the end zone.

