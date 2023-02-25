Nowell’s 22 points lead No. 14 Kansas St. past Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 22 points, eight assists and four steals and No. 14 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 73-68 on Saturday for its third straight win. Keyontae Johnson added 17 points for the Wildcats. Kansas State swept the regular-season series. Kalib Boone scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half on Senior Day for Oklahoma State. Caleb Asberry scored 13 points and John-Michael Wright added 12 for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has lost four straight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.