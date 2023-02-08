Nowell, No. 12 Kansas State finish fast, top No. 17 TCU

By DAVID SMALE The Associated Press
TCU forward Xavier Cork (12) shoots over Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and No. 12 Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating No. 17 TCU 82-61. The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game. Kansas State improved to 19-5 and moved within a game of first-place Texas in a crowded Big 12 conference race. Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills each had 14 points for Kansas State, Tykei Greene added 13 and David N’Guessan had 10. TCU is 17-7. Damion Baugh had 14 points for the Horned Frogs. TCU played without preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr., who missed his third straight game after hyper-extending his knee Jan. 28 against Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.