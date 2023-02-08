Nowell, No. 12 Kansas State finish fast, top No. 17 TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and No. 12 Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating No. 17 TCU 82-61. The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game. Kansas State improved to 19-5 and moved within a game of first-place Texas in a crowded Big 12 conference race. Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills each had 14 points for Kansas State, Tykei Greene added 13 and David N’Guessan had 10. TCU is 17-7. Damion Baugh had 14 points for the Horned Frogs. TCU played without preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr., who missed his third straight game after hyper-extending his knee Jan. 28 against Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.