Now that their 14-game losing streak is over, the Chicago Bears can breathe easier

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears can breathe a little easier. They beat the Washington Commanders 40-20 Thursday thanks to quarterback Justin Fields and receiver DJ Moore to stop a 14-game slide and give themselves the psychological break they needed. They have a little extra time before hosting Minnesota next week. Coach Matt Eberflus says he might use the mini-break before next week’s game against Minnesota to restructure his defensive staff and bring in someone from the outside. He plans to continue calling plays “right now. But we’ll see where it goes.”

