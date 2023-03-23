Now 40, Verlander still looks strong this spring for Mets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It’s a fair assumption that Father Time will catch up with Justin Verlander one of these days. The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner is putting up quite a fight. The 40-year-old Verlander signed with the New York Mets during the offseason and looks like he’s got plenty of good pitching left. The hard-throwing righty has a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings in four starts during Grapefruit League action. The Mets are hoping to squeeze another elite season out of Verlander and Max Scherzer, who is 38 years old. Scherzer has also had a solid spring training, giving up just one earned run over 11 2/3 innings.

