Novak Djokovic’s US Open title gives him 24 Grand Slam titles. No one in tennis history has won more

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open championship gives him 24 career Grand Slam singles titles. That adds to the record he already held for the most by a man in tennis history and breaks a tie with Serena Williams for the most in the Open era, which began in 1968. Margaret Court won 24 across both the amateur and professional eras. Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final in New York on Sunday.

