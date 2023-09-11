Novak Djokovic’s US Open title gives him 24 Grand Slam titles. No one in tennis history has won more

By The Associated Press
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open championship gives him 24 career Grand Slam singles titles. That adds to the record he already held for the most by a man in tennis history and breaks a tie with Serena Williams for the most in the Open era, which began in 1968. Margaret Court won 24 across both the amateur and professional eras. Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final in New York on Sunday.

