Novak Djokovic withdraws from the ATP Finals. First time in 23 years without a member of the Big 3

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic won’t defend his ATP Finals title after ruling himself out with an unspecified injury. Djokovic announced his withdrawal on social media on Tuesday. It means this will be the first ATP Finals since 2001 without at least one member of the Big Three of men’s tennis. The year-end, eight-man ATP Finals open in Turin, Italy, on Sunday. Djokovic has won the tournament a record seven times. He beat current No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final last year. Djokovic finishes 2024 year with a 37-9 win-loss record highlighted by winning his first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games in August.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.