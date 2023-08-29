Novak Djokovic wins in his return to the US Open to ensure he will regain the No. 1 ranking

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made a winning return to the U.S. Open. He rolled to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller on Monday night. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shook off a late start after an opening-night ceremony, racing through the first set in 23 minutes. Djokovic missed the tournament last year, not allowed to travel to the U.S. because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic improved to 17-0 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open and assured he will regain the No. 1 ranking on Sept. 11. It will be his 390th week atop the rankings, extending his own record.

