Novak Djokovic tries to put issue of Kosovo comments behind him at French Open
By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the U.S. in three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7), at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jean-Francois Badias]
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic refrained from any political messages at the French Open after a second-round victory that was a struggle for a set, hours after a government minister criticized the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s comments about clashes in Kosovo as “not appropriate.” Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 in Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday night. After his first-round victory Monday, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” — a reference to clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led peacekeepers. French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera warned Djokovic not to wade into such international issues again at Roland Garros.
