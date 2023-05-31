Novak Djokovic tries to put issue of Kosovo comments behind him at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic refrained from any political messages at the French Open after a second-round victory that was a struggle for a set, hours after a government minister criticized the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s comments about clashes in Kosovo as “not appropriate.” Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 in Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday night. After his first-round victory Monday, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” — a reference to clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led peacekeepers. French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera warned Djokovic not to wade into such international issues again at Roland Garros.

