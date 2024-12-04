Novak Djokovic to kick off new tennis season at Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he will kick off the new tennis season at the Brisbane International tournament, a warmup event for the Australian Open. It will be only the second time Djokovic plays there, having lost to Ernests Gulbis in the first round in 2009. The tournament is scheduled for Dec 29 – Jan 5 with Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios also set to compete. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history. He’ll be seeking his 100th tour-level title.

