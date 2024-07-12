Novak Djokovic says Nick Kyrgios hinted at a return at the US Open — but it might have been a joke

LONDON (AP) — No one knows for sure when 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will return to competition after nearly two years away from the tour because of injury. But perhaps Kyrgios dropped a hint to Novak Djokovic while the two were practicing this week at the All England Club. Djokovic said after winning his Wimbledon semifinal Friday that Kyrgios told him a comeback at the U.S. Open is possible. Djokovic also said he wasn’t sure whether Kyrgios was joking or not. Kyrgios is a 29-year-old Australian who has played just one official singles match since October 2022 because of injuries. He has been doing TV commentary during Wimbledon.

