Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Cincinnati Open tuneup ahead of the US Open

CINCINNATI (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open less than a week after the 37-year-old from Serbia collected his first Olympic gold medal. The Cincinnati event announced his withdrawal. Djokovic won last year’s title there; this year’s tournament starts next week and serves as a hard-court tuneup ahead of the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins in New York on Aug. 26. The draw is Aug. 22. Djokovic is the defending champion at the U.S. Open. He won his 24th career major championship there in 2023.

