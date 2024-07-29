Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal event after he advances at the Olympics

MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from a U.S. Open tuneup tournament in Montreal after his victory over Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old Djokovic beat Nadal in straight sets on Monday at Roland Garros to reach the third round of the Summer Games. He had been planning to play in the National Bank Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event that begins Aug. 6. The tournament announced his withdrawal. Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has never won Olympic gold. Roman Safiullin took Djokovic’s spot in the main draw at Montreal.

