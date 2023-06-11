Novak Djokovic moves up the list of most Grand Slam titles in tennis history with No. 23

By The Associated Press
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open championship on Sunday gives him 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, the most by a man in tennis history. He ties Serena Williams for the most in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 across both the amateur and professional eras.

