Novak Djokovic moves up the list of most Grand Slam titles in tennis history with No. 23

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open championship on Sunday gives him 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, the most by a man in tennis history. He ties Serena Williams for the most in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 across both the amateur and professional eras.

