Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open; Swiatek injured

ROME (AP) — Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months by beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the Italian Open semifinals. The 20-year-old Danish player also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November. Djokovic didn’t appear at his best physically early on and called for a trainer. Rune’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud. Two-time defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek retired in the third set of a quarterfinal against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because of a right thigh injury.

