Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open; Swiatek injured

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Denmark's Holger Rune returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarter final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregorio Borgia]

ROME (AP) — Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months by beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the Italian Open semifinals. The 20-year-old Danish player also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November. Djokovic didn’t appear at his best physically early on and called for a trainer. Rune’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud. Two-time defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek retired in the third set of a quarterfinal against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because of a right thigh injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.