Novak Djokovic keeps his French Open title defense going by getting past Lorenzo Musetti in 5 sets

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open title defense and his hold on No. 1 in the rankings are still alive thanks to a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over 22-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a third-round match. It is Djokovic’s 369th win at a Grand Slam tournament. That ties Roger Federer for the most in tennis history. Djokovic and Musetti did not step on court until 10:30 p.m. Saturday and did not finish until Sunday after 3 a.m. It is the latest finish in tournament history. Djokovic earned the right to continue his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title and fourth at Roland Garros.

