Novak Djokovic keeps his French Open title defense going by getting past Lorenzo Musetti in 5 sets

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Serbia's Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after breaking the service game of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the fifth set of the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jean-Francois Badias]

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open title defense and his hold on No. 1 in the rankings are still alive thanks to a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over 22-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a third-round match. It is Djokovic’s 369th win at a Grand Slam tournament. That ties Roger Federer for the most in tennis history. Djokovic and Musetti did not step on court until 10:30 p.m. Saturday and did not finish until Sunday after 3 a.m. It is the latest finish in tournament history. Djokovic earned the right to continue his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title and fourth at Roland Garros.

