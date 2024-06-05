Novak Djokovic is having knee surgery, according to a report

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has decided to have surgery for a medial meniscus tear in his right knee, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe. The report did not cite a source. The 24-time Grand Slam champion injured his knee during a fourth-round victory at the French Open on Monday, then announced he was withdrawing from the tournament on Tuesday. He was supposed to play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Djokovic’s agent, Mark Madden, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

