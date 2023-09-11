Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles. Here is a look at each one

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, holds up the runner-up trophy as Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final. Sunday’s victory added to Djokovic’s record for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man. Rafael Nadal is next with 22; Roger Federer, who announced his retirement last year, has 20. Djokovic broke a tie with Serena Williams for the most major singles titles by any player in the Open era, which began in 1968. Like Djokovic, Margaret Court won a total of 24, but some of hers were earned during the sport’s amateur era. The AP takes a look at each of Djokovic’s major trophies.

