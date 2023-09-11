Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles. Here is a look at each one

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final. Sunday’s victory added to Djokovic’s record for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man. Rafael Nadal is next with 22; Roger Federer, who announced his retirement last year, has 20. Djokovic broke a tie with Serena Williams for the most major singles titles by any player in the Open era, which began in 1968. Like Djokovic, Margaret Court won a total of 24, but some of hers were earned during the sport’s amateur era. The AP takes a look at each of Djokovic’s major trophies.

