Novak Djokovic gets his trophy after securing year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending 8th time

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has received his trophy after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time. Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured it in his opener by beating Holger Rune in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning. ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi presented Djokovic with the trophy for his achievement on Monday afternoon. Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

