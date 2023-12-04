Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a record-extending eighth time

Novak Djokovic has earned the year-end No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for the eighth time to add to a record he already held. Djokovic won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments to raise his career total to a men’s-record 24. He went 56-7 this season while leading the tour with seven titles, including at the ATP Finals last month. The 36-year-old from Serbia regained the top place from Carlos Alcaraz, who was No. 2 in Monday’s final ATP rankings of 2023. Iga Swiatek claimed the WTA’s year-end No. 1 ranking for the second consecutive year.

