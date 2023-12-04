Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a record-extending eighth time

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the singles final tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

Novak Djokovic has earned the year-end No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for the eighth time to add to a record he already held. Djokovic won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments to raise his career total to a men’s-record 24. He went 56-7 this season while leading the tour with seven titles, including at the ATP Finals last month. The 36-year-old from Serbia regained the top place from Carlos Alcaraz, who was No. 2 in Monday’s final ATP rankings of 2023. Iga Swiatek claimed the WTA’s year-end No. 1 ranking for the second consecutive year.

