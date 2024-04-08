Novak Djokovic eclipses Roger Federer’s record for oldest man ranked No. 1 in tennis

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic has surpassed another tennis record once held by Roger Federer by becoming the oldest man to be ranked No. 1 in the ATP Tour’s computerized rankings. Djokovic is 36 — he turns 37 next month — and is now older than Federer was on his last day atop the rankings. Monday gives Djokovic 420 total weeks at that spot, extending another mark Federer had at one time before Djokovic broke it. Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles also are the most by a man in tennis history. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner remained at No. 2 in Monday’s rankings.

