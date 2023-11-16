Novak Djokovic beats Hubert Hurkacz and now needs help from Sinner to advance at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic bounced back from his first loss in four months with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-1 win over alternate Hubert Hurkacz in his final group match at the ATP Finals. Djokovic now needs to hope Jannik Sinner beats Holger Rune later so he can advance to the semifinals of the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players. Sinner was assured of advancing since Hurkacz took a set off Djokovic. Djokovic was beaten in three long sets by Sinner in his previous match. Daniil Medvedev has already advanced from the other group.

