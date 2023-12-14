Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka have been honored as the International Tennis Federation’s 2023 ITF World Champions. They were the only singles players to reach at least the semifinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments this season. Djokovic finished at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a record-extending eighth time and won the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open to raise his major trophy total to a men’s-leading 24. This is his eighth ITF World Champion selection, also a record. Sabalenka received the honor for the first time after winning the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam title. The winners were announced Thursday.

