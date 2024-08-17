Nottingham Forest’s Danilo suffers broken ankle in Premier League game

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo has broke his left ankle in the team’s opening Premier League game against Bournemouth. Screens were put up around the Brazilian while medical staff attended to him after he landed awkwardly as he challenged Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo in the seventh minute at the City Ground. The referee and Danilo’s teammates had immediately called for assistance after seeing his condition. He was carried off on a stretcher to applause around the ground and with his left leg in a splint after nearly six minutes of treatment and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.