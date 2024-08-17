Nottingham Forest’s Danilo carried off with serious leg injury in team’s opening Premier League game

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo has been carried off on a stretcher with what appeared a serious injury to his left leg early in the team’s opening Premier League game against Bournemouth. Screens were put up around the Brazilian while medical staff attended to him after he landed awkwardly as he challenged Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo in the seventh minute at the City Ground. The referee and Danilo’s teammates immediately called for assistance after seeing Danilo’s condition. He was carried off, to applause from around the ground, after nearly six minutes of treatment. The score was 0-0 at the time. Danilo joined Forest from Palmeiras last year.

