Nottingham Forest unsuccessful with appeal against 4-point deduction for breaking financial rules

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has been unsuccessful in its appeal against a decision to deduct the team four points for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules. The league says an appeal board has upheld the decision which was taken by an independent commission in March and dropped Forest into the relegation zone. Forest has since climbed back out of the bottom three and is in 17th place in the 20-team league. The team is three points above the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.