Nottingham Forest unsuccessful with appeal against 4-point deduction for breaking financial rules

By The Associated Press
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo gestures, during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, at Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, England, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Lawson]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has been unsuccessful in its appeal against a decision to deduct the team four points for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules. The league says an appeal board has upheld the decision which was taken by an independent commission in March and dropped Forest into the relegation zone. Forest has since climbed back out of the bottom three and is in 17th place in the 20-team league. The team is three points above the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.