Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi out for months after undergoing groin surgery

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says striker Taiwo Awoniyi will be sidelined for “months” because of a groin injury that caused him to withdraw from Nigeria’s squad during the international break. Awoniyi has scored four goals in 11 appearances this season as Forest’s first-choice striker. He has been managing his groin problem since October. He played for Nigeria in its disappointing 1-1 draw with Lesotho in World Cup qualifying last week but then pulled out of the squad and has since had an operation.

