Nottingham Forest salvage late 2-2 draw against Brentford

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Mathias Jorgensen’s own goal in stoppage time saw bottom of the Premier League Nottingham Forest draw 2-2 with Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa put Brentford on course for a first away win of the season after Morgan Gibbs-White had put Forest in front. But the home team dramatically salvaged a point in the sixth minute of injury time when a clearance deflected off Jorgensen and into his own net.

