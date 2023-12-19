Nottingham Forest fires manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has fired manager Steve Cooper after owner Evangelos Marinakis lost patience seeing the club plunge toward the relegation zone in the Premier League. Cooper was popular with Forest’s fans and appeared to retain their support despite the team winning just one of its last 13 games in the league and dropping to fourth-to-last place. Forest has opted to make a change approaching the halfway point of the season. Marinakis gave Cooper public backing in April but warned that “results and performances must improve immediately.” Forest managed to stay up last season but finds itself five points above the bottom three.

