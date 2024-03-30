Nottingham Forest draws with Crystal Palace to move out of EPL drop zone

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has moved back out of the relegation zone after drawing with Crystal Palace 1-1 in the English Premier League. Chris Wood scored his seventh goal in eight league games near the hour mark after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace in the driving seat early. It was Nottingham Forest’s first match since the club was hit with a four-point deduction for breaking the competition rules regarding profitability and sustainability. Forest moved back to 17th place, level on points with 18th-place Luton.

