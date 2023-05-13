Nottingham Forest draws at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival

LONDON (AP) — Taiwo Awoniyi’s second goal of the day helped relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest earn a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League after Raheem Sterling’s quick-fire goals at Stamford Bridge. Awoniyi had also netted twice last week. He opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a powerful header and nodded home again just past the hour mark shortly after Sterling had equalized and then put Chelsea in front with goals seven minutes apart. The draw inches Forest closer to safety, with Steve Cooper’s team in 16th place and three points above the relegation zone with two games remaining. Chelsea is now winless in its past six league games at Stamford Bridge as its disappointing season grinds toward completion.

